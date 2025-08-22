Johor leads Malaysia investment with RM56 billion in first half 2025

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor maintained its position as the country’s leading investment destination by recording RM56 billion in approved investment value for the first half of 2025, said state Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han.

He said the achievement maintains the excellent momentum after Johor recorded the highest investment performance for the first quarter of this year with RM30.1 billion, and chalking up RM56 billion in the first half of 2025, almost 30 per cent of the country’s total investment for this period which is RM190.3 billion.

He said the achievement was not just a number but rather reflected the confidence of international and domestic investors in the fundamental strength of Johor’s economy.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz has acknowledged Johor’s performance by saying “Johor’s performance has been especially encouraging, topping the nation in both 1Q 2025 (RM30.1 billion) and in 1H 2025 (RM56.0 billion). This reflects the state’s strengthening economic fundamentals, driven by initiatives such as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), one of Malaysia’s value propositions as a strategic manufacturing and services hub within the ASEAN region”.

“(Indirectly), it also proves the effectiveness of various strategic initiatives and projects including the JS-SEZ which is now a key driver of regional economic integration and attracting high-value investments in the manufacturing, services and technology sectors.

“In addition, a strong industrial ecosystem from electrical and electronics (E&E) hubs, chemicals, logistics, to data centres and sustainable energy, as well as port infrastructure, highways and local talent (are among the factors) that make Johor the choice of global investors,“ Lee said in a Facebook post today.

Lee said the proactive investment facilitation through Johor’s Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre (IMFC) which shortened the approval process time and ensured that investments could be implemented promptly also demonstrated the success of the various strategies and projects implemented.

“This investment is expected to not only increase economic capacity, but also create highly skilled jobs for Johoreans, enhance the local value chain, provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to become part of the global industrial ecosystem and drive technological transformation, in line with Johor’s aspiration to become a digital and advanced industrial hub in the region.

“Therefore, we will continue to work closely with the federal government, investment agencies and industry partners to ensure that every investment is realised and has a real impact on the people and at the same time, balances economic growth with sustainability, in line with the National Energy Transition Roadmap agenda and commitment to environmental, social and governance principles,“ he said. - Bernama