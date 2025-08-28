Johor medical officer loses RM2.6 million to online investment scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A medical officer in Johor has lost RM2.6 million to a bogus online investment scheme.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said the 45-year-old victim had responded to a stock investment advertisement on social media on May 25.

“He clicked on a WhatsApp link and contacted the suspect, who offered an investment with an overseas company, promising returns of between five and 15 per cent.

“The victim was also asked to download an application on his mobile phone, supposedly to enable him to monitor his investments,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim made 56 money transfers totalling RM2,603,900 into eight bank accounts as directed by the suspect between May 25 and Aug 8.

“The victim suspected he had been cheated when he failed to withdraw the investment funds via the application provided. He suffered losses amounting to RM2,603,900 and lodged a police report at a nearby station yesterday,” he said.

Ab Rahaman said the case is being investigated as cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between one and 10 years, with whipping and a possible fine.

He urged the public to be cautious about investments promising risk-free profits or ‘guaranteed returns’, and to check with Bank Negara Malaysia or the Securities Commission Malaysia when in doubt.

“The public can also follow the Commercial Crime Investigation Department social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to learn about the latest commercial crime modus operandi,” he added.

They can use the ‘Semak Mule’ application to verify bank accounts and phone numbers before proceeding with payments.

He advised victims to immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre via the 997 hotline to block the outflow of funds from suspects’ accounts. - Bernama