Johor mother crafts National Day costume from recycled bread wrappers

JOHOR BAHRU: A mother has raised the standard in creating National Day-themed costumes, blending creativity and cultural pride using only bread packaging.

Norlina Esa, 52, said she created a costume out of bread, plastic wrappers, and other recycled materials to support her daughter, Amira Nur Zafira Nurizan, 9, who frequently participates in Merdeka fashion competitions at her school.

“Every year, Amira takes part in the Merdeka fashion contest. This year, I wanted to create something truly different. One day, while serving bread, I noticed that the colours of the wrapper reminded me of the Jalur Gemilang,” she said when met at the Bernama Johor bureau office.

With the help of her eldest daughter, Aliya Nur Batrisya, 22, they arranged more than 60 bread wrappers to form a wide skirt, accentuated with flower petals fashioned from 30 plastic spoons.

The blouse was made from yellow plastic, while the crown was created from rolled newspapers attached to cardboard. The entire process took only a week.

According to Norlina, what mattered most was not the competition but the family bonding and the message behind the effort.

“I didn’t expect it to go viral after a teacher uploaded it on TikTok. I was surprised but happy, because even with bread wrappers, we can convey the Merdeka message. The spirit of Merdeka is not only about flags or parades but also about creativity and sincerity,” she said.

She stressed that even a small initiative can instill awareness that patriotism does not always have to be expressed through grand gestures, but can also be reflected in preserving the environment while celebrating national identity.

“For me, Merdeka means the freedom to choose to be a better person for the country, the family, and also our planet. This bread-wrapper gown may not be worth much, but for us, it is a symbol of pride as anak Merdeka (children of Independence),” she said passionately.

A video of the National Day fashion competition organised by the school went viral on social media, featuring students parading Jalur Gemilang-themed outfits made from recycled materials, drawing attention from netizens. - Bernama