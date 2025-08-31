National Day glory: Tan Jie–Ee Wei lift Malaysia’s first mixed doubles world title

CHEN Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei delivered a perfect National Day gift by becoming Malaysia’s first mixed doubles world champions at the Adidas Arena in Paris.

The world number three Malaysian pair produced a stunning performance to defeat second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China 21-15, 21-14 in just forty minutes.

Buoyed by shouts of “Merdeka” from Malaysian fans, the duo displayed exceptional power and finesse throughout the final.

Ee Wei proved masterful at the net while Tang Jie excelled with his leaping attacks from the back court.

The victory ended Malaysia’s nearly two-decade wait for a world title in mixed doubles.

Malaysia’s previous best achievement in the event was a semi-final appearance by Koo Kien Keat and Wong Pei Tty at the 2006 championships in Madrid.

Ee Wei admitted their thirst for victory grew with each round as they recognised the significance of becoming world champions.

She explained that they overcame early tournament pressure by sticking to their game plan and maintaining focus.

The full house of Malaysian supporters provided additional motivation during their National Day triumph.

Ee Wei revealed they changed their approach to mistakes during matches by simply refocusing rather than becoming frustrated.

Their coaches consistently advised them to take deep breaths to maintain clear minds during crucial points.

Tang Jie expressed that words could not fully describe his feelings about becoming a world champion.

He attributed their success to clear mental and physical preparation before the final match.

The Malaysian pair focused on enjoying each moment rather than worrying about winning or losing.

This victory proved particularly satisfying given their previous 1-3 record against the Chinese opponents.

They had lost to the same pair at last month’s Japan Open before their spectacular Paris turnaround. – Bernama