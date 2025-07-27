Johor officers remanded for flying passport bribery scheme

JOHOR BAHRU: Four enforcement officers have been remanded for six days over their suspected involvement in a ‘flying passport’ scheme at the Johor-Singapore border.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested the officers, aged between 20 and 40, for allegedly accepting bribes of around RM3,000 to stamp passports without the owners being present.

A source from MACC confirmed that the suspects will be detained until August 1 to assist investigations under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The arrests took place at the Johor MACC office yesterday, where authorities seized 14 foreign passports, four mobile phones, and RM3,000 believed to be bribe money.

Investigations suggest the officers received approximately RM200 for each passport they illegally stamped. The ‘flying passport’ scheme allows individuals to bypass immigration checks, raising serious security concerns. - Bernama