Johor police bust house break-in gang led by 34-year-old woman

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have successfully dismantled a house break-in gang, composed of Rohingya individuals, following the arrest of six suspects, including a 34-year-old woman, identified as the mastermind behind the operation.

State police chief Datuk M Kumar said that those arrested in Kota Tinggi on Sept 25 consisted of four women and two men, aged 15 to 34.

He said that checks found that the mastermind had 54 past records of housebreaking cases, across several states, since 2014.

“The group’s modus operandi involves breaking into homes in the morning after the occupants have left for work. They specifically target easily marketable items such as jewellery, watches, designer bags, and cash.

“All suspects are believed to be involved in 21 burglary cases, across Kota Tinggi, Kulai, Pontian, Batu Pahat, and Melaka, resulting in a total loss of RM1.25 million. During the arrests, we managed to recover goods worth RM675,500,” he said at a press conference held at the Johor contingent police headquarters (IPK), today.

According to Kumar, the mastermind of the group and one of the suspects are United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) card holders, while the other four have no identification documents.

“All suspects, believed to be related, are currently detained at the IPK Melaka to assist in the investigation of housebreaking incidents in the state, before facing 19 charges in Johor.

“Previously, two of the six suspects were charged in the Pontian Court in February for house break-in cases and the trial is ongoing,“ he said.

He said that police are currently tracking down another Rohingya man, known as Mohammad Shukur Mohamad Salim, 29, to help with the investigation.

He also urged anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activities to contact the nearest police station or call 019-279 2095 or 07-221 2999.

All cases are investigated according to Section 457, Section 411 and Section 448 of the Penal Code, and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.