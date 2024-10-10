Johor police dispose of various drugs worth over RM68m

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor police disposed of various types of drugs valued at RM68.88 million, seized statewide from 2000 to last year.

State police chief Datuk M Kumar said that the drugs were linked to 6,630 cases that had completed court proceedings and were ordered for disposal.

“All these cases have been sentenced and have undergone the appeal process. The items disposed of today have fully completed the legal and court processes,” he explained during a press conference at the state contingent police headquarters (IPK) here today.

He added that the lengthy disposal process began in 2000, as the police had to wait for court proceedings to reach the final appeal stage, with some cases tried in the High Court and the appeals reaching the Federal Court.

He also noted that the entire disposal process would take place in Bukit Pelanduk, Negeri Sembilan, conducted by Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd at a cost of RM73,000.

“The disposal process will be strictly monitored by escort police, starting from the movement at Johor IPK to the disposal site until the process is completed today,” he said. He added that the disposal involved a total weight of 989.21 kilogrammes (kg) of drugs and 7,479.9 litres of liquid drugs.

Among the drugs disposed of were heroin (53.36 kg), cannabis (19.86 kg), ketamine (45.27 kg), methamphetamine (446.21 kg), methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) (1.16 kg), and ketum leaves (339.12 kg).

“Last year, we disposed of various types of drugs and related equipment with a total value of RM5.43 million, involving 3,214 cases that were successfully resolved,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Kumar added that from Jan 1 until yesterday, a total of 19,726 individuals have been arrested for various drug offences in Johor, resulting in the seizure of drugs valued at RM58.35 million, weighing 5.48 tonnes.