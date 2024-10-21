Johor police seize contraband liquor worth RM98,000

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor police seized 214 cartons of liquor with unpaid duties, estimated to be worth more than RM98,000, in two raids around Gelang Patah, last Wednesday and Thursday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said two men were arrested, with the total value of the liquor seized amounting to RM98,579.82, which was intended for distribution in Kulai and Iskandar Malaysia.

According to him, in the first raid on Wednesday (Oct 16), at about 7.50 pm, a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) worth RM20,000 was detained on the Tanjung Pelepas Highway in Tanjung Kupang.

“The MPV was driven by a 31-year-old local man, and police confiscated 188 cartons of liquor and seized a Toyota Estima,” he said at the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters (IPD), here, today.

The man, who has a criminal and drug record, but tested negative, was later released on police bail.

In the second raid (Oct 17), on a restaurant in Tanjung Pelepas at 9.30 pm, police seized 26 cartons of liquor, also with unpaid duties.

“A 31-year-old foreign national, who works in the restaurant, was remanded for 10 days until this Sunday. He has no criminal record and tested negative for drugs,” he said.