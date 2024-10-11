Johor polls: Vying for seats a common practice among parties - Mahfuz

IPOH: The move by Johor Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) to demand a certain number of seats to contest in the state election is a common practice in the negotiation process among any political parties, said Amanah Vice President, Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said that he is confident that the matter will be resolved by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) and will be finalised transparently and fairly.

“That (the issue of election seat distribution) is normal because, to me, as long as there is no final decision from the negotiations, there will definitely be parties claiming their rights.

“However, in the end, we will ensure that there will be no clash among ourselves, and I believe that UMNO leadership also has the openness to look at the future of their political party,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the Perak Amanah Youth Annual Convention 2204 here last night.

He was asked to comment on the seat distribution in Johor as Johor Amanah did not rule out the possibility of a clash between PH and BN in the upcoming state election or the next General Election (GE).

Johor Amanah Deputy Chairman, Dzulkefly Ahmad was reported as saying that the party had decided to contest 20 seats in Johor after considering Johor BN’s reluctance to form a Unity Government in the state.