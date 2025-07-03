JOHOR BAHRU: The cleanliness of Ramadan bazaars in Johor is at a commendable level, with inspections of 1,240 stalls across the state revealing high compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said traders have shown encouraging adherence to food handling procedures during inspections by the Johor State Health Department (JKNJ).

“All inspected stalls scored above 80 per cent, reflecting a good level of cleanliness. This shows traders are preparing food hygienically by wearing aprons, gloves, and caps, in line with safety guidelines,“ he told reporters during the Ramadan Bazaar Walkabout Programme at Angsana Johor Bahru Mall here yesterday.

He said no stalls had been ordered to close so far, with only one trader issued a RM100 compound for breaching the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

Ling added that JKNJ conducts continuous health education for food handlers, including raising awareness on the use of staples in packaging traditional delicacies like tepung pelita nd pulut panggang.

He also encouraged the public to utilise the Food Premises Cleanliness Complaint WhatsApp Line, introduced under the Ministry of Health’s Food Safety and Quality Programme.

“The platform makes it easier, faster, and more user-friendly for the public to lodge complaints related to food safety and hygiene, while enhancing monitoring efforts,“ he said.