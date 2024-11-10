JOHOR BAHRU: Johor’s weekend adjustment which is set to start on Jan 1 next year should not be politicized in a way that could disrupt the state’s harmony, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said he believed that every decision made is in the best interest of the state and its people as a whole.

As such, he said the state government upholds the recent decree of Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail regarding the change in the Johor weekend holiday from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday.

“Insya-Allah, without compromising the importance of Friday prayers, the state government is confident that this decision will benefit the entire Johor community, allowing them more quality time with their loved ones by making it easier to plan weekend activities.

“I hope there will be no further speculation, statements, or politicisation of this matter, which could potentially disrupt the peace and harmony in Johor,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Onn Hafiz said that the decision also received input from the Mufti of Johor and the Chairman of the State Islamic Affairs Committee, affirming that the status of Islam will not be diminished in any way when Johor no longer observes Friday as a holiday starting next January.

Yesterday, Tunku Mahkota Ismail posted on Facebook that the decision was made “in consideration of matters related to the people of Johor’s wishes of spending more time with their families and children, and the positive economic impact being in line with the implementation of development projects that uplift the state of Johor, which in turn will bring benefits to the state and its rakyat.”

His Royal Highness said it was also done with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s consent and blessing, views of the Johor State Islamic Religious Council, the state government, government agencies and the rakyat.

“If there are parties upset or dissatisfied due to personal agendas, want to provoke the Rakyat or have political interests, you are welcomed to move to states that still have Friday and Saturday as weekends,” he said.

