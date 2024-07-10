PETALING JAYA: Up to 2.5 million people statewide including over 500,000 school students will be affected from the upcoming shift to the Saturday-Sunday weekend, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi

Aligning the weekend, he said, will reduce scheduling conflicts between the government and private sectors.

“In line with the Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s decree, the state and I will examine the weekend change from all aspects.

“This change will also allow families to spend more time together and enhance cross-border economic activities,“ he was quoted as saying to The Star.

He added the state government would also consider suitable timings for Muslims to perform Friday prayers.

Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah Wee Tse also reportedly welcomed the weekend switch to Saturday and Sunday starting from January 1, saying the move would benefit business activities, including those outside Johor and internationally.

Similar to national and international practices, Puah expressed hope that the Johor government would also declare January 1 a public holiday to facilitate social and economic activities.

ALSO READ: “Thank you Tuanku!” - M’sians express joy over Johor weekend change