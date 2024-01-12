ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government is seeking 20% of its tax revenue to be channeled back to the state from the Federal government.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi emphasised the importance of this request, noting its potential to drive development for the people of Johor.

“In line with the directive of the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, the Johor state government once again appeals to the Federal government to consider allocating at least 20% of the state tax revenue collected back to Johor.

“This request is crucial to ensure the people of Johor continue to reap the benefits of the state’s revenue and to enable more comprehensive development initiatives,“ he said during the winding-up of the Johor assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar today.

In response to a query from Johor assembly Speaker Datuk Dr. Mohd Puad Zarkashi about whether the actual request was for 20% or 30%, Onn Hafiz clarified that the state government is initially requesting 20%, but even 10% would suffice as a starting point.

“For example, if Seri Medan requests a development allocation of RM10 million, and with 56 constituencies in Johor, the total amount would approach half a billion ringgit. There are many development needs we aim to address in each area,” he said.

Onn Hafiz also announced additional initiatives under the Johor Budget 2025, amounting to RM26 million.

Among them, RM300,000 has been set aside for Dewan Muda Johor, a platform for Johor’s youth to voice criticism, provide suggestions, and exercise checks and balances in the state’s governance.

“As a gesture of appreciation and recognition for the contributions of the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces, RM200,000 each have been allocated for the Police Retirees Association and the Armed Forces Veterans Association.

“An additional RM800,000 has been allocated for 15 military camps across Johor. RM750,000 has been set aside for the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters and 13 District Police Headquarters.

“Furthermore, RM150,000 has been allocated to the Johor Media Club as a token of appreciation for media practitioners,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Johor state assembly has approved the 2025 state budget, amounting to RM1.999 billion.

Speaker Datuk Dr. Mohd Puad Zarkashi said the budget, themed Maju Johor, Rakyat Sejahtera was approved unanimously after being debated since last Sunday.

On Nov 21, Onn Hafiz tabled the Johor 2025 budget, which recorded a surplus of RM5.12 million.

This is the third consecutive surplus budget presented by him.