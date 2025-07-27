School bullying must be national priority says Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: Bullying in schools must be elevated to a national priority rather than being treated as just a disciplinary matter, according to Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye (pic).

He stressed that repeated cases of bullying demand urgent and comprehensive action from the Ministry of Education (MOE) to safeguard students from physical, emotional, and psychological harm.

“No child should be subjected to physical, emotional or psychological harm within an institution meant to nurture their growth, values and future. We urge the MOE to treat the issue of school bullying with the seriousness it deserves,” Lee said in a statement.

He emphasised that bullying is not merely a disciplinary concern but a serious social problem with long-term effects on victims and the overall school environment. Lee called for stronger anti-bullying policies that focus on prevention through education, awareness, and early intervention rather than just reactive measures.

Teachers, counsellors, and school administrators must also be trained to recognise early signs of bullying and intervene effectively. Lee highlighted the need for a school culture that promotes kindness, respect, and inclusion.

“There must also be greater accountability and transparency in dealing with all reports on bullying in schools. Parents must be informed and involved when bullying incidents occur, and students should feel safe reporting such cases without fear of retaliation,” he added.

To ensure long-term progress, Lee proposed a national database to track bullying cases, monitor trends, and facilitate appropriate follow-up actions. “Only by confronting the problem head-on, with a clear and sustained national strategy, can we protect our children and help them thrive and succeed,” he concluded.- Bernama