Johor tightens petrol station checks to stop foreign RON95 purchases

JOHOR BAHRU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry in Johor has intensified monitoring at petrol stations near the Johor-Singapore border to prevent foreign vehicles from purchasing RON95 petrol.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo stated that random inspections will be conducted regularly despite enforcement personnel limitations.

“Petrol station operators must ensure only local vehicles refuel with RON95 and direct foreign vehicles to RON97,“ she told reporters after inspecting targeted petrol subsidy implementation.

She noted that citizens from neighbouring countries like Singapore already understand they are ineligible for RON95 petrol.

Lilis Saslinda urged operators not to take this matter lightly during her inspection of the Subsidised Petrol Control System and BUDI95.

Johor KPDN will hold Client Day sessions from October 1 to October 7 to assist targeted groups with subsidy registration.

These sessions will provide information and facilitate SKPS registration for logistics companies, taxi operators, rental car services, and school van operators. – Bernama