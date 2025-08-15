Johor tourism nears 90% readiness for Visit Johor Year 2026

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor’s tourism infrastructure and products are nearly 90 per cent complete as the state prepares for Visit Johor Year 2026 (VJY2026).

Tourism Johor director Mohammad Nazrul Abd Rahim said large-scale promotions target 12 million visitors through key entry points like airports and land borders.

Marketing efforts include social media, influencer partnerships, and mainstream media to highlight Johor’s attractions.

“After 13 years since the last Visit Johor Year, now is the ideal time to revive the campaign,” Nazrul said at the VJY2026 sticker launch at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium.

Upgrades feature a new night experience at Johor Zoo and the reopening of eco-tourism sites such as Gunung Ledang Waterfall.

Nazrul called the event the start of an inclusive promotion to position Johor as a top Malaysian travel destination.

Over 10,000 VJY2026 stickers will be placed on public transport, including trishaws, tour buses, and e-hailing vehicles.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi projected RM42 billion in revenue from the campaign based on tourist arrivals. - Bernama