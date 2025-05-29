KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim described journalists as custodians of integrity in ensuring that the public receives authentic, balanced, and credible information.

In conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day 2025 (HAWANA) celebration today, the Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to all journalists for their dedication, courage, and commitment in carrying out their trust to society and the nation.

“In an era of information explosion and the challenge of fake news proliferation, the role of journalists becomes increasingly vital, not merely to convey news, but to filter, scrutinize, and uphold the truth,“ he said via a Facebook post today.

HAWANA is celebrated annually on May 29, and for 2025, the HAWANA Summit will be held on June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

The Prime Minister is scheduled to officiate the celebration with an estimated attendance of about 1,000 media practitioners from within and outside the country.

HAWANA, organised by the Ministry of Communications with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, will feature various events, including a Pantun Festival on May 31, a pre-launch event with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3, and a media forum jointly organised by the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.

HAWANA, now in its fifth edition this year after its first organisation in 2018, is an annual event that brings together media practitioners to appreciate their role and contributions to nation’s development.