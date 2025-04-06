Journalists’ credibility hinges on code of ethics

KUALA LUMPUR: The code of ethics for journalists remains the key to determining a journalist’s professional credibility, especially amid challenges posed by the digital era, including advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of ‘instant’ journalists.

Astro Awani’s Head of Multi-Platform News Innovation, Shafizan Johari, said the code of ethics is akin to a set of values that must be upheld by anyone aspiring to be a credible journalist in news reporting.

“We are a civilised society, and every civilised society certainly upholds its own code of manners. In the context of journalism in Malaysia, we must take it upon ourselves to instil and practise this code of ethics in our daily work,” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara last night, which discussed the topic ‘Kewartawanan Era Baharu: Pintar dan Beretika’ (New Era in Journalism: Smart and Ethical). The programme also featured Bernama TV broadcast journalist and presenter Norliyana Zulkifli, as well as Media Prima Berhad multimedia journalist and news presenter Mas Zharif Zhafri Aziz Desa.

He also stressed that in today’s media landscape, journalistic ethics are more important than the rush for speed or the race to be the first to break the news.

“For media organisations, being the first to break the news is often seen as exclusive. But to me, speed alone is no longer relevant. What matters more is the discipline to follow editorial principles, step by step, process by process, to ensure every report is authentic, accurate, and comprehensive.

“Don’t rush to publish news without going through the proper editorial process, because that is where the identity of a (true) journalist lies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mas Zharif Zhafri said that understanding the code of ethics in journalism should be instilled from the university level to produce individuals who fully grasp the responsibility of delivering information authentically and ethically.

“The code of ethics is what sets apart a true journalist from a citizen journalist. In my view, the code of ethics for journalists is something to be proud of, as it guides us in delivering authentic and accurate information,” he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Norliyana believes every journalist must adhere to the principles of journalistic ethics and suggests that the code of ethics be more widely shared with the public to promote a deeper understanding of authentic news reporting.

“With so many people wanting to become citizen journalists, perhaps the code of ethics for journalists can be shared more widely so that everyone, whether they are mass communication students or not, can better u