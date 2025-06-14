Journalists must continue role in shaping Malaysia’s future

KOTA BELUD: Journalists and media professionals must continue playing a central role in shaping the country’s future, according to Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He emphasised that journalism remains essential to national development and deserves broader recognition.

“Their dedication and contributions have helped build the nation. This role is vital in helping Malaysia progress towards a more advanced and prosperous future,” he told reporters after officiating the Gagasan Rakyat Sabah annual conference in Tempasuk here today.

Armizan’s remarks came in conjunction with National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025, which kicked off on Friday with a significant gathering of media professionals in Kuala Lumpur.

Themed ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’, the event brought together around 1,000 local and international media practitioners. It was officiated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Also in attendance were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and senior figures from Malaysia’s media industry.

Notable guests include Communications Ministry secretary-general Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who also serves as project director for HAWANA 2025.