PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN star Vitinha admitted Saturday that returning to action at the Club World Cup so soon after winning the Champions League is “not easy” but insisted that the French side are excited about taking part in FIFA’s lucrative new competition.

“There are lots of competitions and the travelling is non-stop, so it’s not easy for us,“ the Portuguese midfielder told reporters on the sidelines of a PSG training session at the University of California, Irvine just outside Los Angeles.

“But we are trying to compensate for that with our joy and excitement about playing in a new competition, in a new country, and being able to discover new things.”

He added: “It is incredible to be here in the United States. We are trying to fight the fatigue after the season we have had.”

PSG face Atletico Madrid at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Sunday in their opening game at the tournament, before also meeting Botafogo of Brazil and Seattle Sounders in Group B.

It is just two weeks since they won the Champions League for the first time by thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in the final in Munich.

They have already played almost 60 games this season, in which they also won a French league and cup double.

Coach Luis Enrique is now hoping his players make it all the way to the Club World Cup final in New York on July 13 and win another piece of silverware to round off an exhausting but remarkable campaign.

“In terms of winning trophies, improving on what we have done this season is impossible,“ he said.

“But there is still the Club World Cup to play for. It’s a beautiful competition, we are confident, and our ambition is to win it.”

The Spaniard added: “There are lots of matches but it’s a bit different being here. We are ready, and we will have a holiday after.”