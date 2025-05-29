KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa has conveyed Happy National Journalists’ Day 2025 greetings to all media practitioners.

In a Facebook post, he expressed hope that journalists will continue to be resilient and courageous and uphold integrity in delivering accurate and truthful information for the nation’s well-being.

The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) is celebrated annually on May 29. The highlight of HAWANA 2025 will take place on June 14 at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL).

The event will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and is expected to draw around 1,000 media practitioners from both local and international news organisations.

Organised by the Communications Ministry with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, HAWANA will feature a range of events, including a Pantun Festival on May 31, a pre-launch ceremony with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3, and a media forum co-hosted with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.

In its fifth edition since its inaugural event in 2018, HAWANA aims to recognise media practitioners’ roles and contributions to the nation’s development.