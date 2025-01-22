SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) expects the number of vehicles entering the state to increase to 500,000 in the week before and after the Chinese New Year.

State JPJ director Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said that as such, enforcement efforts will be intensified to enhance traffic law compliance among road users through the 2025 Chinese New Year Ops, which runs from Jan 20 to Feb 9.

“Therefore, leave for 202 JPJ officers and personnel in the state has been frozen for the duration of the operation. Among the approaches and strategies taken are increasing patrols, particularly in accident-prone blackspot areas,“ he said during a press conference on the Road Safety Advocacy Programme and Launch of 2025 Chinese New Year Ops held here today.

The programme was earlier launched by State Local Government, Housing and Transport Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar at the Seremban Rest and Service Area (Southbound) on the PLUS Highway.

Hanif identified accident blackspots as the Port Dickson-Lubuk China road, Seremban-Kuala Klawang-Simpang Pertang (Jelebu) road, and Kuala Pilah-Seremban road. Meanwhile, 19 traffic congestion hotspots comprise six locations in Seremban, three each in Port Dickson and Nilai, two each in Tampin and Rembau, and one each in Kuala Pilah, Jelebu and Jempol.

Hanif said the department is also collaborating with the National Anti-Drug Agency for inspections and audits of buses at depots and terminals, including comprehensive checks on express buses and drivers at Terminal 1, Seremban.

“JPJ will ensure that every bus travelling more than 300 kilometres has two drivers, as well as conduct technical inspections and health checks on the drivers.

“In addition, undercover officers posing as bus passengers will also be deployed, with 30 personnel involved compared to 10 in previous operations,“ he said.

Hanif noted that over the past two days, Negeri Sembilan JPJ detected offences such as using mobile phones while driving, smoking while driving, continuous driving in the right lane, stopping in emergency lanes to pick up passengers, not having a second driver for distances exceeding 300 kilometres, and failing to signal when changing lanes.

“During this period, three express bus drivers have been penalised, with seven summonses issued. The JPJ’s Motorcycle Patrol Unit and Drone Unit have also been mobilised to focus on nine major offences, including speeding, failing to obey traffic lights, overtaking on double lines and driving in emergency lanes,“ he said.

Hanif also reminded highway users to be aware of the Smart Lane system, a temporary additional lane created by opening the emergency lane for vehicle use during specific times.