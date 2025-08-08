JPJ crackdown on unlicensed foreign drivers backed by activist

KUALA LUMPUR: A road safety activist has voiced strong support for the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) decision to confiscate vehicles from companies using unlicensed foreign drivers.

Datuk Mohammad Hisham Shafie emphasised that the enforcement action upholds the law while reinforcing road safety as a non-negotiable responsibility.

He stated that motorist safety must remain the top priority, with no leniency for employers prioritising profits over legal compliance.

Negligent employers endanger public safety and should face strict penalties without compromise, he added in a statement.

Hisham urged authorities to conduct frequent enforcement operations to deter such violations effectively.

Under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, foreigners are barred from holding Commercial Goods Licences, with vehicle confiscation as a penalty for breaches.

The law aims to curb illegal practices that compromise road safety and legal employment standards. - Bernama