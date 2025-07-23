JPJ issues 1,194 summonses for seat belt violations on buses

KLANG: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 1,194 summonses nationwide under its Special Operation on Seat Belt Usage, targeting bus drivers and passengers who failed to comply with safety regulations.

JPJ Director-General Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli revealed that 1,108 summonses were issued to passengers, 62 to drivers, and 24 cases involved buses without installed seat belts.

He dismissed common excuses, stating, “This excuse is unacceptable, as checks revealed that most bus operators and drivers have either made announcements or displayed notices reminding passengers to wear seat belts.”

The operation, which began on July 1, aims to enforce seat belt usage, a mandatory requirement gazetted earlier.

Aedy Fadly emphasised that tourists and non-citizens would also face penalties if found violating the rule.

Despite initial resistance, compliance has improved.

“Overall, we are seeing an increase in compliance, and passengers are beginning to better understand the importance of wearing seat belts,“ he said. – Bernama