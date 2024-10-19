JPJ takes proactive steps to enhance service quality - DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will adopt a more proactive approach in implementing the initiatives outlined in Budget 2025 to ensure the government’s agenda to safeguard the well-being of both the people and the nation is realised.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said among the measures taken was improving counter services, by extending the operating hours by one hour to expedite government affairs.

“We have been implementing this measure since Aug 19 to facilitate customer affairs and provide them with additional time to access the services offered by JPJ.

“JPJ will provide kiosk services at strategic locations for the convenience of the public,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the initiative was in line with the implementation of the Sentuhan MADANI Kiosk, which provided an additional channel for the public and enhanced service delivery at government agency counters.

Aedy Fadly said that in keeping with digital transformation, JPJ supported the government’s initiative for a single log-in application via MyDigital ID, designed to centralise access to all agencies.

He also said that JPJ would collaborate with MIMOS Bhd to implement seamless and back-end integration for the single log-in feature on the MyJPJ application.

In addition, he said part of the proceeds from the sale of special registration numbers (NPI) would be utilised to help those in need.

During the tabling of Budget 2025 yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the government would continue to enhance the functionality and user experience of MyDigital ID in line with the digital transformation agenda.

Anwar also said that the proceeds from the sale of NPI would be used to help those in need, including covering motorcycle licence fees for 15,000 underprivileged youths, such as high school and university students, as well as those seeking employment.

The funds would also support the purchase of flight tickets for 60,000 underprivileged students, particularly from Sabah and Sarawak, to return to their hometowns, and assist 67,000 families in need by providing free helmets for the safety of children.

“During the presentation of Budget 2025 yesterday, the government agreed to instal High Speed Weight in Motion (HS-WiM) systems at selected locations to help prevent road accidents caused by overloaded vehicles.

“This move will enable the dynamic weighing of vehicle loads while they are in motion, thereby increasing the efficiency of real-time enforcement,” Aedy Fadly said.