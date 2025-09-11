JPJ to enforce mandatory seatbelt use for all private vehicle passengers

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department will soon enforce mandatory seatbelt use for all drivers and passengers in private vehicles nationwide according to director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

He stated that JPJ’s current priority involves conducting advocacy programmes on seatbelt usage through the newly launched ‘Klik Sebelum Gerak’ campaign.

This campaign aims to enhance road safety culture and emphasise the necessity of seatbelt use for all vehicle occupants.

“We will later announce the enforcement of seatbelt use for passengers of private cars and confirm the date in due course,“ he said during a press conference.

Individuals failing to wear seatbelts may face fines of up to RM300 under the Motor Vehicles Rules 1978 amendment.

The campaign demonstrates JPJ’s commitment to ensuring every journey begins with this fundamental safety measure.

A Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research study shows seatbelt use can reduce passenger fatality risk by 50% in accidents.

Seatbelts keep drivers and passengers securely seated during crashes unlike unrestrained occupants who face significantly higher injury risks.

JPJ will continue implementing advocacy programmes and conducting regular inspections to ensure optimal compliance.

The department remains highly committed to making seatbelt use a national safety norm protecting all road users.

Enforcement of seatbelt use for express and tour bus drivers and passengers already began effective July 1 2025.

Summonses are being issued to bus passengers who fail to wear seatbelts as required.

This enforcement applies to buses manufactured after January 2020 while older buses receive additional time for seatbelt installation. – Bernama