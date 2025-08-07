JPJ to seize commercial vehicles using foreign drivers from today

GOMBAK: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will begin confiscating commercial vehicles owned by companies that employ foreign drivers starting today.

JPJ’s Senior Director of Enforcement Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan stated that the crackdown targets lorries, public service vehicles, and tour buses driven by foreigners.

He clarified that current regulations prohibit foreigners from holding Vocational Licences like Goods Drivers Licence (GDL) or Public Service Vehicle (PSV) permits.

“Enforcement action can be taken under Sections 22, 41, and 57 of the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010 for permit violations,“ he said during a press conference at the JPJ Enforcement Station.

He added that Section 80 of APAD 2010 allows officers to seize and forfeit company vehicles if found guilty.

The move follows reports of companies hiring foreign drivers for around RM2,500 monthly, alongside repeat offenders.

As of July, JPJ issued 2,733 summonses against foreigners driving commercial vehicles, including 2,551 cases of no GDL and 93 cases of no PSV.

“Transport operators must ensure employees have valid documents and qualifications,“ Muhammad Kifli emphasised.

He warned of joint enforcement operations with other agencies under Act 333 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Act 715 of APAD 2010.

In a Selayang operation yesterday, JPJ caught a foreign lorry driver using a fake MyKad and driving licence.

“Further checks confirmed the identity card, Competent Driving Licence (CDL), and Goods Vehicle Licence (GDL) were forged,“ he said.

JPJ is investigating the syndicate behind the fake licences.

Separately, an Indonesian lorry driver was arrested in Sungai Pusu for driving without documents and handed to KL Immigration Department.

Past operations revealed multiple cases of foreign drivers using fake licences. - Bernama