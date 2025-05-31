JPJ to take action over undeclared asset disposals

KANGAR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will take action against officers who fail to declare disposal of assets in the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), if non-compliance is confirmed.

Its director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the issue of non-compliance will be brought before the disciplinary committee once it is proven that such an element exists, based on findings from the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission’s (EAIC) investigation.

“We will review the investigation report and take the necessary action. If our review confirms non-compliance with civil service regulations, we will refer the matter to the disciplinary committee,” he told a press conference after launching the MyLesen B2 programme here on Friday (May 30).

Earlier today, the media reported that the EAIC had found JPJ officers to have failed to update and declare asset disposals in the HRMIS. The report also stated that EAIC had received a complaint against the Kuala Lumpur JPJ involving several vehicle registration numbers.

On the MyLesen B2 programme in Perlis, Aedy Fadly said a total of 800 individuals from the B40 group successfully obtained motorcycle licences for free through the programme, with more than 80 per cent being school students.

“We received 1,200 applications in Perlis and 800 of them have passed the test,” he said.