Strait of Hormuz closure poses limited risk to Malaysia, says MIDF Amanah

KUALA LUMPUR: The potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz following Iran’s parliamentary vote presents minimal risk to Malaysia, according to MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd.

In a research note today, the bank highlighted that Malaysia’s primary Asia-Europe trade route, accounting for less than 15 per cent of Westports’ total volume, does not rely on the Hormuz passage.

“Short-term port congestion and berth delays may still emerge if rescheduled vessel calls and feeder realignments affect the region in the second half of 2025 (2H 2025),” the bank noted.

While Red Sea shipping has stabilised, rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz introduce new risks to regional container flows. This follows Iran’s parliamentary decision to close the strait in response to US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

A closure would block access to key Gulf ports like Jebel Ali and Dammam, forcing shipping lines to either halt Gulf operations or reroute through alternative, capacity-constrained hubs.

“This could lead to temporary vessel bunching and higher yard usage at regional transhipment hubs as carriers adjust routes, reposition empty containers, and manage scheduling disruptions,” MIDF Amanah added.

Despite these challenges, the bank maintained a “neutral” outlook for the port and logistics sector, citing short-term tariff relief and persistent risks such as weak European demand, vessel overcapacity, and geopolitical instability.