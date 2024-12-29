KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has forecast floods in Kelantan and Pahang over the next two days, starting today, following continuous rainfall warnings.

In an early flood forecast issued at 2 pm today, JPS reported that 10 districts in Kelantan are expected to be affected, namely Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Machang, Kuala Krai, Jeli, and Gua Musang.

The predicted floods in Pahang are expected to impact five districts: Kuantan, Pekan, Rompin, Jerantut, and Maran.

“JPS will carry out continuous monitoring and update flood warning announcements if significant rainfall persists in the river basins concerned.

“The predicted floods may occur earlier or later than the forecast dates. All disaster management agencies and residents, especially those in the areas expected to be affected, are urged to remain alert to instructions from the authorities,“ it said.

The public can obtain real-time information and warnings via the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my and the PublicInfoBanjir Facebook page.

Meanwhile, in KUALA TERENGGANU, state Infrastructure, Utility and Rural Development Committee chairman Hanafiah Mat said that several areas in the Kemaman district are expected to experience flooding following continuous heavy rain forecasted to occur from today until Dec 31.

The areas likely to be affected by the severe rainfall include Kampung Teladas, Kampung Air Putih, Kampung Dadong, Kampung Tebak Batu 16, and Air Putih Bridge.

“These are low-lying areas within a five-kilometre radius of Sungai Tebak.

“Therefore, residents in the affected areas are advised to remain vigilant, stay updated on the current situation, and heed instructions from the authorities,” he said when contacted.

According to Public InfoBanjir portal, the levels of Sungai Tersat in Kampung Sekayu (F1), Hulu Terengganu, and Sungai Besut at Keruak Bridge, Besut have exceeded the danger points.

Three other stations—Sungai Berang in Kampung Menerong, Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (F1), Hulu Terengganu, and Sungai Chalok at Chalok Bridge, Setiu—have surpassed the warning points.