JPS issues flood warning, 30 villages in Pasir Puteh expected to be inundated

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has issued a flood warning in Kelantan, with 30 villages in the Pasir Puteh district expected to be inundated.

Its National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) said in a statement that the affected villages are Kampung Baru, Kampung Gong Serapat, Kampung Pasir Puteh, Kampung Gong Chepa, Kampung Jelor, Kampung Nara, Kampung Pulau Sa, Kampung Kulim, Kampung Nering, Kampung Raja, Kampung Tok Sudin, Kampung Sungai Kelong, Kampung Batu Hitam, Kampung Saring, Kampung Temila, Kampung Wakaf Bunut and Kampung Panggong Tiga Daerah.

Others are Kampung Daran Buaya, Kampung Telipot, Kampung Chengal Pulas, Kampung Bukit Gedombak, Kampung Kamil, Bandar Lama Pasir Puteh, Kampung Kelubi, Bandar Baru Pasir Puteh, Kampung Wakaf Tukup, Kampung Gong Pasir, Kampung Batu Berendam, Kampung Sungai Gali and Kampung Bukit Awang.

According to PRABN, the warning follows a continuous rain alert issued by the Meteorological Department, with the levels of rivers expected to rise and exceed danger points, potentially causing flooding in several locations across the state.

The statement said that the anticipated flooding is expected to affect villages in areas near Sungai Semerak, Pasir Puteh, particularly low-lying areas within five kilometres of the river.

The statement also said that flooding may occur earlier or later than predicted, depending on significant rainfall in the area.

It advised villagers, particularly those in areas expected to be affected by the floods, to remain vigilant and adhere to instructions from authorities or flood management agencies.

The public can visit http://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or @PublicinfoBanjir Facebook page for more information.