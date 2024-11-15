JSPT takes firm stance on commercial vehicle accidents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will intensify enforcement efforts, and take a firm stance against commercial vehicles which violate road laws and regulations nationwide.

Its director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri disclosed that from January to September this year, there were 168 accident cases involving commercial vehicles, including 97 fatal accidents, 32 serious cases, and 39 minor incidents. Additionally, 16 cases involved service vehicles.

“During this period, JSPT conducted the ‘Op Perdagangan’, which included 4,822 operations, resulting in 38,367 summonses issued, and the impounding of 177 vehicles of various types,“ he said in a statement, today.

Among the primary offences identified were the transportation of dangerous loads, lack of emergency triangles, under-inflated tyres, malfunctioning signal lights and brakes, and improperly secured cargo.

“Small lorries, trailers, and container lorries were the leading contributors to accidents involving commercial vehicles during this period,” he added.

Mohd Yusri urged commercial vehicle operators to ensure regular maintenance and emphasised the importance of maintaining drivers’ health and skills.

“Motorists are urged to adhere to the law and practice responsible driving, to prevent accidents and ensure public safety,” he said.