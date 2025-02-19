PETALING JAYA: The Sessions Court here was today told that the Tracker Dog Unit (K9) did not find any clues to the disappearance of the late Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin during the search conducted in the area of Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, on the morning of the second day the autistic child was reported missing.

Lance Corporal Aznizam Bah Jana, from the Bukit Aman K9 unit, said he and two other members, along with two tracker dogs, arrived there at about 10.30 am on Dec 6, 2023, and searched the area for over an hour.

“At 11 am ( Dec 6, 2023) I was with another member and two officers from the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters to search an area where a missing person was said to have run into the forest.

“We searched the river bank area up to the bridge upstream before crossing to the R apartment block, but my dog, named ‘Red’, did not get any clue.

“At that time, about 20 residents, comprising children, adults and the elderly, were following us to look for the missing person. The weather at that time was fine. It was hot and we were able to conduct without any hindrance,” said the 20th prosecution witness.

He said this when re-examined by Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamarul Iman Ahmad Sapian on the eighth-day trial of Zayn Rayyan’s parents, Ismanira Abdul Manaf and Zaim Ikhwan Zahari, who are charged with neglecting their six-year-old autistic son.

The hearing was before Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh.

Aznizam said that in his opinion, his tracker dog did not get any clues during the search because the area had been contaminated by the presence of many people in the area.

Questioned by lawyer Harvesh Mahadevan, representing the couple, Aznizam agreed that the tracker dog did not conduct research in the corridor of every floor of the apartment.

“Most of the residents of the block involved are Muslims, so we don’t want to burden them,“ said Aznizam to a question by Kamarul Iman.

Earlier, Lance Corporal Afendy s/o Henry, also from the Bukit Aman K9 unit, said the team also did not find any clues on the missing child during the search conducted at 11.30 pm on Dec 5, 2023.

The 19th prosecution said that on the first day of the search, which was on Dec 5, 2023, the area around a stream near the apartment was overgrown with tall grass.

However, by the following day (Dec 6, 2023), the grass had been flattened, revealing a path, he said, and that upon arrival at the scene on Dec 6, 2023, the missing person was found at about 10 pm and he was assigned to find the victim’s socks.

The trial continues on Friday. However, tomorrow, the judge and all parties involved, including seven prosecution witnesses, will visit the scene.

On June 13 last year, Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to a charge of neglecting their six-year-old autistic son.

The offence allegedly occurred along PJU Damansara Damai between noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which is punishable by a maximum fine of RM50,000, imprisonment of up to 20 years, or both upon conviction.

Zayn Rayyan was reported missing on Dec 5, 2023, and his body was discovered in a stream near his home at Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, the following day.

He was believed to have been murdered, and an autopsy revealed injuries to his neck and body, consistent with self-defence.

ALSO READ: Babysitter testifies hearing Zayn Rayyan’s voice during search