Kajang Satay declared Selangor heritage food with unique identity

KAJANG: Kajang Satay has been officially declared a Selangor State Heritage Food to ensure this culinary treasure continues to be preserved for future generations.

Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin officiated the declaration ceremony during the Karnival 1001 Rasa Sate Kajang 2025 event.

Selangor State Housing and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Borhan Aman Shah confirmed the satay was gazetted as a historical object under the Selangor Malay Customs and Heritage Corporation Enactment 2009 on July 31.

Kajang Satay originated in Kajang around 1870 and was introduced by the late Tasnim Kasiban along with his brother Rono in 1917.

“Since then, this legacy has been passed down through the generations, becoming one of the gastronomic icons that has brought recognition to Kajang, Selangor and Malaysia,“ he said.

The state government conducted thorough studies through Cultural Mapping and Toponymy Studies to confirm Kajang Satay’s unique identity through PADAT.

This satay differs from other varieties through its larger meat cuts weighing around 22 to 24 grammes and complete servings with ketupat and vegetables.

“It consists of three main elements: protein-based ingredients like marinated meat or chicken, skewered on bamboo sticks, grilled to perfection, and served with rich peanut sauce and unique satay sambal,“ he said.

The gazetting recognises both previous satay entrepreneurs and new generation entrepreneurs committed to maintaining authentic taste and preparation techniques.

The Karnival 1001 Rasa Sate Kajang 2025 features satay and local coffee vendors while providing opportunities for local entrepreneurs to introduce their products.

Organised by the Kajang Municipal Council with PADAT, Tourism Selangor and Selangor FM, the event offers free satay distribution from 3 pm plus recreational activities.

This initiative promotes local heritage products for Visit Selangor Year 2025 and preparations for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 through gastro-tourism. – Bernama