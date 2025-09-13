Kampung Keluang chosen as NADA MADANI adopted village for drug prevention

JERTIH: Kampung Keluang has been selected as a model village for drug prevention programmes through the Kampung Angkat and Sekolah Angkat MADANI initiative under the National Anti-Drugs Agency (NADA).

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that Kampung Keluang was chosen due to Besut’s drug abuse problem, which records one of the highest rates in Terengganu at 872 individuals per 100,000 residents.

He explained that this initiative will enable more structured and integrated drug prevention programmes at the grassroots level.

Sekolah Kebangsaan Keluang has also been selected to provide anti-drug education and instil awareness from the school level.

The Finance Ministry has approved a one million ringgit allocation for NADA to implement several projects in Kampung Keluang.

These projects include upgrading the futsal court, repairing the entry road and square at the Community Development Department kindergarten, installing solar LED street lights, and repairing the main village road.

The allocation also covers gotong-royong activities, minor repairs at the Kampung Keluang Mosque, repainting the kindergarten, cleaning roads and drains, and drug prevention awareness initiatives.

SK Keluang has already received facility improvements including new canteen tables and chairs, air conditioning, a PA system, and repairs to the school surau and canteen roofs.

Saifuddin Nasution emphasised that the programme’s success depends on the active participation of the entire Kampung Keluang community in supporting NADA’s initiatives. – Bernama