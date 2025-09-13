Son arrested for suspected murder of elderly father in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murdering his elderly father in a Bandar Sri Permaisuri apartment early this morning.

Cheras district police chief Superintendent Ridzuan Khalid confirmed the arrest following the discovery of the 62-year-old victim’s body in the living room at 3.01 am.

The victim sustained severe injuries to his face and head according to initial police findings.

Preliminary investigations indicate the suspect was unhappy over family property issues though police continue to investigate the exact motive.

Authorities have remanded the suspect for seven days starting today to facilitate their murder investigation.

The victim’s body has been sent to Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Hospital at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia for a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

Ridzuan urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050 or 5051.

Alternatively, witnesses can call the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or visit their nearest police station. – Bernama