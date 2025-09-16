Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations foster family bonding through exhibitions, activities

BUTTERWORTH: Malaysians from all walks of life spent quality time with their families and friends at the Malaysia Day 2025 celebration held at the PICCA Convention Centre today.

The event featured interactive activities and historical exhibitions that provided a meaningful alternative to typical holiday outings.

Mohd Shukri Dan from Sungai Petani said the public holiday gave him a chance to take his wife and two children to something educational rather than just dining out or shopping.

Ainna Fatihah Ismail from Butterworth found the Malaysia-themed exhibitions particularly appealing, especially the food demonstrations featuring historical dishes like tapioca from the Japanese era.

She emphasised the importance of preserving cultural heritage for future generations to remember their roots.

Self-employed Lim Wei Ling from Bukit Mertajam came specifically to see the collection of historical artefacts brought by the Penang Public Library Corporation.

He expressed excitement at seeing old newspapers and historic maps that are not easily accessible to the public.

Miftahul Amran Zainal Abidin from Balik Pulau participated in the family colouring competition with his children as a way to strengthen family bonds through shared activities.

The Malaysia Day celebration carries the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ and will feature a highlight event tonight attended by national and state leaders.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will grace the evening event alongside Penang’s Governor and representatives from Sarawak and Sabah. – Bernama