KDEBWM boosts MPKL waste management with 28 new logistics assets

KUALA LANGAT: KDEB Waste Management (KDEBWM) has handed over 28 logistics assets to the Kuala Langat Municipal Council (MPKL) to improve domestic waste collection services across 23 zones in the district. The handover coincides with the renewal of KDEBWM’s contract with MPKL, now extended until July 2032.

The newly delivered assets include 25 units of 19-tonne compactor trucks, two 7.5-tonne mini compactors, and a roll-on roll-off (RoRo) bin for waste collection at Pasar Banting. KDEBWM managing director Datuk Ramli Mohd Tahir stated that these assets will enhance operational efficiency and reduce service disruptions, aligning with the company’s sustainability goals.

“This handover reaffirms the strong partnership between KDEBWM and MPKL, which began in 2018 and will continue until 2032,” Ramli said. “It also reflects MPKL’s trust in our ability to provide efficient and high-impact public services.”

In addition to infrastructure upgrades, KDEBWM is integrating smart technologies such as IoT and AI-based monitoring systems to optimise costs and improve operational oversight. The company is also expanding technical training and certification programmes to develop skilled local workers in waste management.

Community engagement remains a priority, with recycling programmes and public awareness campaigns set to continue in collaboration with MPKL. Earlier today, Ramli and MPKL president Mohd Hasry Nor Mohd launched the new compactor trucks and unveiled KDEBWM’s refreshed corporate image at the council’s headquarters.