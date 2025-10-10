KDN applauds Budget 2026: RM21.2b to boost security and welfare

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry’s allocation under Budget 2026 has increased to RM21.2 billion from RM19.5 billion last year, aimed at improving security, upgrading facilities for uniformed personnel, reinforcing border control, and addressing cyber threats.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the funding will also prioritise the welfare of uniformed personnel while enhancing the country’s capacity to tackle digital crime.

“Further details of initiatives will be shared in the coming weeks, highlighting the government’s focus on people-centric policies alongside national security and public welfare.

“The Fourth Madani Budget, presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, reflects the government’s commitment to returning the benefits of reform directly to the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Saifuddin said the budget underscores the government’s focus on people-centric policies while ensuring national security and public welfare remain at the forefront of national development.

“Thanks to the Madani government for its unwavering confidence and support for the Home Ministry. We will continue to carry this responsibility with full dedication to ensure Malaysia remains safe, prosperous, and secure.

“God willing, this embodies the true spirit of the People’s Budget — the fruits of reform returned to the people, anchored on integrity, well-being, and safety for all.”

Earlier, Anwar announced in Parliament that the Defence Ministry (Mindef) and Home Ministry will get nearly RM43 billion under Budget 2026, with RM21.7 billion for Mindef and RM21.2 billion for the Home Ministry to boost national preparedness.

The Finance Minister also said that RM1 Billion were set aside for security agencies under the Home Ministry.