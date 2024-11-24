Kedah civil servants to get RM2,000 special assistance

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government today announced a special financial assistance of RM2,000 for its 5,376 civil servants.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the payment would be made in two instalments, in March and June next year.

“The total allocation amounts to RM12 million. The state government appreciates the commitment of its civil servants in ensuring the excellent implementation of every government policy and decision,” he said when tabling the 2025 Budget in the State Assembly here.

Meanwhile, he said the state government has also agreed to replace the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) with the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) effective Dec 1.

“In line with this announcement, the state government has allocated an additional RM30 million for all departments to cover salary payments for state civil servants who opt for the SSPA starting this December.

“Accordingly, I am pleased to announce that the salary increase will take effect from December’s payroll. The total increase for this year is RM2 million,” he said.