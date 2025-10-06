ALOR SETAR: The Kedah Government has extended its condolences to the families of the 15 Universiti Perguruan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who were killed in a tragic bus accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB) near Tasik Banding, Gerik, early yesterday morning.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said condolences were also extended to those injured in the horrific crash, including the driver and passengers of the Perodua Alza, who are from Kedah.

“My heartfelt condolences to all those affected. The families are surely devastated by the loss of their loved ones, while the injured are still receiving treatment at the hospital. I pray for their speedy recovery so they may resume their studies at UPSI, and I hope their families remain strong in facing this test.

“My sympathy also goes to the family of Ustaz Lutfi (Mohd Lutfi Radzi), the driver of the Perodua Alza involved in the crash. It is understood that his wife and children are still receiving treatment at the hospital. We have sent a representative to visit them and will continue to monitor their condition,” he told reporters after attending the Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER) Aidiladha gathering, here today.

In the 1.10 am accident, a bus carrying 42 UPSI students from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university’s campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak, collided with a Perodua Alza and overturned, resulting in the deaths of 15 UPSI students.

The Perodua Alza driver, Mohd Lutfi Radzi, 37; his wife Nurul Ain Zakaria, 36; and their two children, Nur Aisyah Nafishah Mohd Lutfi, 6, and Muhammad Ahsan Nafis Mohd Lutfi, 3, were also injured in the crash.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the authorities concerned must prioritise allocations to repair, widen and straighten the JRTB as road conditions are part of the contributing factors in accidents.

“The safety aspect of public vehicles and driver’s discipline are important, but the road structure also has to be taken into account. People travel the JRTB route day and night. The volume of vehicles is rising, and many of them are large, yet the road remains unchanged, it’s still the same old road.

“Therefore, there needs to be a reassessment of whether the road design is suitable for current speeds, traffic volume and flow. For those in the north heading to the East Coast, that’s the only main route available. So more attention must be given to prevent similar incidents from recurring,” he added.