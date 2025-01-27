Kedah JPJ collect over RM100,000 in summonses from thai vehicles

ALOR SETAR: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) of Kedah collected RM101,300 from 352 summonses issued to vehicles from Thailand for various offences committed in operations carried out since last December.

Its director, Stien Van Lutam said the offences included misusing the International Circulation Permit (ICP), not having driving licences and technical violations.

He added that the highest amount of summons paid involved a 45-year-old Thai van owner, who had arrears of RM17,700.

“He was detained near Changlun. When we checked, he had unpaid summonses since 2022. Only when he paid up did we let him go back to Thailand.

“We need to be firm with those who commit offences here. Foreigners must respect and obey our rules just like how we obey the rules of other countries,” he told reporters during the 2025 Chinese New Year Special Op at the Shahab Perdana Bus Terminal here last night.

He added that since the special op was conducted in the state from Jan 20 until yesterday, a total of 10,656 vehicles were inspected and 1,863 summonses were issued, with 15 vehicles confiscated.

“Action was also taken against three bus drivers for using a mobile phone while driving, not having a second driver and overtaking on the double line,” he said, adding that motorcyclists constituted the highest number of offenders.