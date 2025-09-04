Kedah MADANI Rakyat Programme launches in Baling with government services

BALING: The MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) has commenced at the Baling District Council Sports Complex following successful implementations in several other states.

Organised by the Home Ministry in collaboration with the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit and the Implementation Coordination Unit, the event runs from Thursday through Saturday.

This edition carries the theme ‘Rakyat Prihatin, Negara Aman, Masa Depan Terjamin’, reflecting the government’s vision for a united and caring society.

Operating hours are from 9 am to 10 pm on Thursday and Friday, with Saturday hours from 9 am to 6 pm.

Featured activities include federal and state government service booths, community welfare initiatives, and MADANI RAHMAH and Agro MADANI sales.

Visitors can access traffic summons discounts from the Royal Malaysia Police, health screenings, job opportunities, and a helmet exchange programme by the Road Transport Department.

Additional services comprise free motorcycle oil changes and complimentary haircuts provided by the Malaysia Volunteer Department.

The event will distribute seeds and saplings to visitors, acknowledging the district’s strong plantation and commodity sector connections.

This programme aligns with Malaysia MADANI aspirations through inclusive policies, enhanced security, and balanced development initiatives.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the closing ceremony this Saturday. – Bernama