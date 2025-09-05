Kedah Quran exchange programme offers free certified copies at PMR

BALING: The public can obtain new certified copies of the Quran at the Home Ministry booth during the ongoing Kedah edition of the MADANI Rakyat Programme until tomorrow.

Home Ministry Enforcement and Control Division assistant enforcement officer Hamidah Ahmad stated that the Jom Exchange Al-Quran programme allows free exchange of damaged or worn-out Quran copies for ministry-certified new versions.

She confirmed that nearly 200 new Quran copies have been distributed to visitors at the Kedah PMR event so far.

The programme has received over 500 old and worn-out copies from the public which will be disposed of according to established procedures.

Hamidah made these comments during the second day of the three-day Kedah PMR 2025 running from September 4 to 6 at the Baling District Council Sports Complex.

The ministry previously announced the initiative through various media platforms and warmly invited district residents to visit their booth.

Apart from the Quran exchange programme, the Home Ministry booth also displays publications deemed harmful or potentially damaging to public ethics.

Visitor Muhammad Yusof Md Muhyiddin from Bukit Mertajam described the Home Ministry booth as very useful for proper Quran disposal and information on misleading publications.

He noted that the information provided made him aware of offensive publications containing inaccurate content about Islam.

The 27-year-old added that the booth serves as an important guide for identifying harmful religious materials. – Bernama