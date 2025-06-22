ALOR SETAR: Kedah recorded RM4.2 billion in investments in the first quarter of this year (1Q 2025), which is expected to generate over 1,400 job opportunities.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the manufacturing sector accounted for the largest share with RM3.9 billion in investments -- the third highest among Malaysian states during the same period.

“The high-value manufacturing sector is expected to continue growing strongly despite the current geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

“This growth is being driven by the development of Phase 4A and Phase 5 of the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, the Kulim Industrial Corridor, and new industrial areas such as the Kedah Rubber City and the Kedah Science Technology Park,” he said.

He was speaking at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 83rd birthday celebration of the Sultan of Kedah, Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, at Istana Anak Bukit here today.

According to Muhammad Sanusi, investors’ willingness to invest in Kedah was a manifestation of the stability, transparency, and effectiveness of the state government’s policies.

Meanwhile, he said the development of the Border Town Corridor has shown positive progress, particularly with the opening of the Inland Clearance Depot (ICD), a logistics hub at the Delapan Special Border Economic Zone in Bukit Kayu Hitam.

He said the hub is capable of attracting additional container traffic estimated at 240,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) from southern Thailand, potentially contributing up to RM843 million annually to Kedah’s gross domestic product.

“This border town development is further supported by the construction of a connecting road between the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex and the Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Thailand, which is expected to be completed by September.

“This strategic infrastructure is projected to boost the Malaysia–Thailand bilateral trade from RM117 billion in 2023 to RM141 billion by 2027, benefiting Kedah through increased cross-border economic activities,” he said.

Additionally, Muhammad Sanusi said that the state recorded 1.5 million tourist arrivals in 1Q 2025 through ongoing promotional efforts in conjunction with the Visit Kedah Year 2025.

“I am confident that the target of seven million tourists can be achieved through the 170 programmes outlined in the Visit Kedah 2025 calendar of events, including 45 major events that will feature elements of sports, gastronomy, technology, and spirituality,” he added.