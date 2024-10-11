Kedah ruler urges graduates to share skills, continue learning for success

SINTOK: Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah has urged graduates to share their talents and skills in order to make a positive impact and provide benefits to society.

His Royal Highness said that such sharing, whether through professional engagement or charitable contributions, would certainly make a difference to the community and society at large.

“Graduates must realise that the success they achieve in life is not merely for their own benefit but is truly meant to be shared and utilised for the benefit of others.”

“I wish to remind all graduates to always remember our responsibilities towards our people, religion, and nation. Use the talents and abilities you have learned to make meaningful contributions to society and the country.”

“Be individuals who make your families, universities, and our nation proud,“ His Royal Highness said at the 37th Convocation Ceremony of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) at Dewan Mua’dzam Shah here today.

The Ruler also advised graduates to continue to learn and maintain a sense of curiosity in order to achieve ongoing success, as learning beyond formal education will better equip them to navigate the challenges of this increasingly complex world.

Meanwhile, UUM vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Mohd Foad Sakdan announced that a total of 6,742 graduates from the class of 2024 will receive their scrolls at this year’s convocation.

He said that of this number, 5,539 are graduates, while 1,126 are post-graduates.

“A total of 1,681 graduates will be receiving First Class honours, and 84 graduates will be presented with various academic excellence awards and medals. Two graduates will be honoured with the Royal Education Award, and one will receive the Chancellor’s Gold Medal Award.”

“Recipients of the Royal Education Award will receive RM7,500 along with a certificate, while the recipient of the Chancellor’s Gold Medal will be awarded RM4,000 and a certificate,“ he said.