Kedah Sultan calls on successful Kedahans to give back to the state

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah has called on successful Kedah-born individuals to give back and contribute to the state.

His Royal Highness said they could contribute in various forms, including tithes, charity, endowments, investments, professional expertise, and social initiatives, all aimed at advancing Kedah’s development.

“I believe that if every successful Kedah native gives back to the state, Kedah will continue to prosper, remain competitive, and command respect.

“This is the Kedah Sejahtera spirit, which is not a mere slogan but a shared commitment,“ His Royal Highness said during the investiture ceremony of state awards, medals, and honours in conjunction with the Kedah Ruler’s 83rd birthday celebration at Istana Anak Bukit, here today.

Sultan Sallehuddin emphasised that the success of individuals should not be celebrated and enjoyed only on a personal level; instead, it should be regarded as a trust and responsibility to give back to the state.

Sultan Sallehuddin also expressed gratitude for Kedah’s strong investment performance, which continues to show growth, reflecting investors’ confidence in the state’s potential as a competitive and stable investment destination.

However, His Royal Highness stressed that the state’s economic growth must be holistic, inclusive, and bring direct benefits to the people.

“I wish to see strategic focus on high-impact sectors that not only generate skilled employment opportunities but also create significant economic spillover effects for the state,“ the Ruler said.

Meanwhile, Sultan Sallehuddin also raised concerns over the spread of deviant teachings and ideologies that pose a threat to security, urging the Kedah State Islamic Religious Council, mosques, surau, and religious schools to play a more active role in curbing deviant teachings, misguided ideologies, and radical influences, firmly yet full of wisdom.

“The role of recognised and certified religious scholars, imams, and preachers is crucial in guiding the community.

“I wish to remind everyone that any religious interpretation, sermon or preaching must be accurate to avoid confusion or division with the community,“ Sultan Sallehuddin emphasised.

The Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff, Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah, and Tunku Mahkota of Kedah Tunku Shazuddin Ariff were also in attendance.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, State Secretary Datuk Seri Norizan Khazali, and members of the state executive council.