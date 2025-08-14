‘Keep quiet if you continue, AIDS!’ — Rafizi’s wife threatened after son attacked

PETALING JAYA: Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli (pic) today revealed that his wife received an anonymous threat reading “keep quiet if you continue, AIDS” the same day after their teenage son was allegedly attacked with a syringe – an incident he described as “clearly an act of intimidation” linked to his political work.

The former economy minister said the threat was sent twice from the same number — first at 1.12am, then again at 11.02am today via WhatsApp with syringe emojis added.

He has since handed the number to the police.

“This is clearly intimidation. I have been through lawsuits, detention, and losing my post. In my career, this is the first time I’ve received threats.

“Perhaps they think it is easier to influence me through my wife and son,” he told a press conference in Parliament.

Rafizi said his son was rushed to Universiti Putra Malaysia Hospital immediately after the attack for observation and blood tests.

Initial checks found no traces of poison or drugs, but doctors could not rule out viral infection.

“There are three possibilities — drugs or poison, something viral like hepatitis or HIV, or simply a blank injection.

“For viruses, we will only know in six months after a series of blood tests every six weeks,” he said, adding that his son appeared in good spirits but would be closely monitored.

He said the attack appeared well-planned, suggesting two to three days of surveillance to time the moment precisely when his wife stepped out of their new home.

CCTV footage and witness accounts have also been handed to police.

Rafizi believes the motive is tied to a scandal he began investigating after meeting whistleblowers last week.

“This is an attempt to shut me up. Knowing me, I will dig and dig once I start.

“I believe this is their way to make me move on and skip the matter altogether,” he said, declining to reveal details to avoid jeopardising investigations.

Before this, Rafizi said, he had never received threats directly.

“When I start speaking on something, whistleblowers will come forward. After last Wednesday’s meeting with one, this happened. Whether coincidence or causation, that is for the police to decide — but to me, there’s a clear link.”

He vowed to continue his routine and political work despite the incident.

“We have gone through many hardships over the last 15 years, but this is a different dimension because it involves our child. The authorities must be given space to do their work,” he added.