Kelana Jaya LRT route disruption: Rapid Rail restoring service

KUALA LUMPUR: Repair works are being carried out following a service disruption on the Kelana Jaya LRT Line, involving the track between Wangsa Maju and Sri Rampai Stations, which was caused by an unusual flow of rainwater that damaged several track components, said Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail).

Rapid Rail as the operator of the Rapid KL rail service in a statement said that the incident occurred at 10.20 am which forced the operation to stop the power supply in the area involved to allow inspection and repair work to be carried out.

“Repair works are being actively carried out by Rapid Rail’s technical team to ensure that services can be restored soon,“ according to the statement.

For now, a feeder service has been activated between Gombak Station and Wangsa Maju Station. Trains from the direction of Putra Heights will turn back at Wangsa Maju Station.

A total of 12 free feeder buses at a frequency of every 15 minutes are operating to ensure that passengers can continue their journey.

“We hope that this repair work can be completed before the evening peak hour,“ said Rapid Rail.

In addition, operation staff and auxiliary police personnel have been stationed at the stations involved to help facilitate the movement of affected passengers.

Continuous announcements on the development of service status will be delivered through Rapid KL’s social media, at all stations, and on trains. Rapid Rail also informed that the latest development of service status will be announced at 3 pm.

“Passengers are advised to plan their journeys and refer to Rapid KL’s social media to get the latest information on the service status of the Kelana Jaya LRT Line,“ said the statement.

For more information, the public can contact Rapid Rail’s communications officer, Noor Natasha Mohd Irwan at 013-332 2900.

Several roads in Kuala Lumpur were flooded following the continuous heavy rain that started at about 9 this morning.