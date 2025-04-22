KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan branch of the Department of Environment (DOE) took action against two factories, imposing a total fine of RM15,000 for failure to comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Amendment 2024) for the period from January to now.

The first case involved a sewage discharge offence, with a fine of RM10,000.

“The other case involved a violation of the conditions of a scheduled waste premises licence with a fine of RM5,000,” Kelantan DOE director, Wan Aminordin Wan Kamaruddin told reporters after the Kelantan DOE’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri Celebration Ceremony here today.

Apart from the court action, he said 12 offences under the same act had been compounded, while 20 cases were still awaiting TPR (deputy public prosecutor) approval for compound action.

Explaining further, he said the value of the fine imposed under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Amendment 2024) depends on the type of offence, with the maximum compound amount up to 50 per cent of the maximum fine rate.

In other developments, a total of 89 complaints have been received by DOE from the beginning of the year to date involving air, water and noise pollution.

“Of that total, 67 complaints were related to air pollution, mostly due to open burning. The rest involved noise complaints from vehicle workshops and construction sites, as well as other cases such as burning garbage and nuisance,” he said.

He added that complaints received through the e-Complaint system and not under the jurisdiction of the DOE will be channelled to the relevant agencies for further action.